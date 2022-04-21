The hallmark Run for Education fundraiser for the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) will return this weekend. Despite two years of COVID-19 closures, the team behind the popular family-friendly tradition has managed to hold onto the event, albeit virtually. But this year, participants will line up in person.
The 10th annual event will be held on April 24, beginning and ending at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, and winding its way through downtown Pleasanton. Hosted by the Pleasanton Partners in Education (PPIE) Foundation, the walk/run, supports the district’s public schools with supplemental staff, along with grants for educational programs. This organization has gone the extra mile, raising over $1 million through this event alone.
One of the silver linings of the pandemic has been the successful and Herculean efforts of local school districts throughout the Tri-Valley who have maneuvered, cajoled and by sheer force of will managed to continue the quality of education the community has come to appreciate. Now, with the lessening of COVID-19 restrictions, events such as the Run for Education can return to some semblance of a pre-pandemic state.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to bring the community together, particularly after the isolation we’ve felt,” said Steve McCoy-Thompson, PPIE’s executive director.
And rightly so.
Supplementing PUSD’s quality programs is reason enough to hit the pavement this weekend, but it is even more significant this year as we all celebrate another proverbial step, or run, toward normalcy.