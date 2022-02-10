Last week dozens of local families expressed their support for the teachers and administrators of the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) with a surprise display of signs, balloons and placards at the district office. (See the story on page 2 this week in The Independent). The colorful presentation thanked them for their dedication and steadfast focus in the face of unprecedented times.
“Our staff and board members were touched by the signs of encouragement and support from our community,” said LVJUSD Superintendent Kelly Bowers. “Working in education during the pandemic has posed its fair share of challenges, so seeing the visible signs of appreciation and gratitude certainly boosted our spirits.”
It's been a tough couple of years for educators. Working amid a deadly global pandemic, while navigating multiple problems and evolving guidelines, has placed more pressure on teachers and administrators than ever before. Where teachers have always been expected to be flexible, think on their feet and pivot accordingly, the events of the past few years have made this a dizzying exercise with no instruction manual.
For a system that relies heavily on the state and federal government for support, the financial challenges districts are now facing remain unknown, but administrators are bracing themselves for whatever comes their way. According to the U.S. Department of Education, the Federal government contributes about 8% for the funding of U.S. public schools. To fund the remaining balance per student in the public education system, state and local governments are mandated to allocate money toward education. With student absences on the rise due to COVID infections and concerns by parents about safety protocols in the schools, the challenges next year could be more onerous than ever.
And so, when there are occasions to stand up and stand by educators and administrators right now, it should be celebrated and noted. Of course, the LVJUSD is not the only school district in the Tri-Valley working to keep their ship afloat during the COVID storm. Nor are they the only ones appreciated for their Herculean efforts, but last week, they were the most visible.
Here’s hoping there are more positive times to celebrate in the coming months.