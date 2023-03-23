Now through the end of November, the cities of Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton will participate in a human services needs assessment. Conducted every 10 years following the U.S. Census, the assessment addresses current Tri-Valley human services gap areas as they pertain to both services and infrastructure.
Human services are described as anything from providing basic needs, such as food and shelter, to offering guidance, counseling and substance abuse treatment to those in need.
According to the National Organization for Human Services, conducting the assessments every 10 years provides a valuable research tool for identifying the strengths and resources available in a community as its population changes. For instance, what are the areas of growth within the Tri-Valley and how do they impact the services and infrastructure needed?
The Tri-Valley boasts a wide range of organizations that address various aspects of human services, but there is always room for improvement. The Independent urges residents to get involved in this important process by reaching out to their individual city councils, attending scheduled informational meetings and offering suggestions for improving, creating or eliminating programs.
Those who would like to be interviewed or participate in a focus group can learn more at the following upcoming city council meetings:
Dublin City Council Meeting - April 4, 2023, at 7 p.m. (100 Civic Plaza, Dublin)
Pleasanton City Council Meeting - April 18, 2023, at 7 p.m. (200 Old Bernal Avenue, Pleasanton)
Livermore City Council Meeting - May 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. (1016 S. Livermore Avenue, Livermore)