Retirees from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory are receiving information packets related to settlement of their lawsuit against the University of California over the loss of UC health care programs. The retirees, who number about 9,000 including heirs of the deceased, did not get everything they originally asked for in the lawsuit, but they did get a good settlement that should reimburse some past costs and help defray others in the future. Now they have one task left: read the information packets and respond promptly and carefully to a detailed questionnaire which will help them get their benefits in another few months.
A relative handful of retirees fought the legal battle for more than nine years as named plaintiffs, fundraisers or donors. The thousands who will benefit can be thankful for the persistence of their determined colleagues in the pursuit of justice for deserving and now aging workers.