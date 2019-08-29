In the event of accidents ranging from nuclear emergencies to industrial fires, the National Atmospheric Release Advisory Center at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory provides valuable and sometimes life-saving information about dangers that ride on the wind. Its high performance computers and powerful models predict where the weather will carry hazardous emissions so authorities can judge where and when people should evacuate -- or shelter in place. The Center has been called up again and again for large accidents and small, domestic and international. It regularly participates in exercises with the military and law enforcement. It recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, and we wish it well in the future. It is a fine example of how science and technology can serve society.