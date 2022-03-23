Those old enough to remember the gas wars of the 1970s may be experiencing a sense of déjà vu. Prices are on the rise, with the average cost for a gallon of gas in the Tri-Valley coming in this week at nearly $6.
Talk about sticker shock.
Filling up the gas tank for $100 plus dollars once or twice a week is not a sustainable option for many. Yes, Gov. Newsom is promising relief for beleaguered California drivers, whether it be in the form of a rebate or a moratorium on the annual gas tax. For many, relief cannot come soon enough.
But with the soaring gas prices comes a silver lining. Optimists will embrace the opportunity to save money by taking public transportation instead of driving. BART officials said this week that ridership is up 33% from pre-pandemic levels. And then, there is the benefit to our carbon footprint – getting more cars off the road will do much to help the environment as well as our pocketbooks. According to a report from NPR, cars and trucks account for roughly a quarter of all the country’s greenhouse emissions.
Of course, not everyone can ditch the car and hop onto public transit, but every little bit helps.
If ever there were a moment to invoke Winston Churchill’s motto “Stay Calm and Carry On” this would be it. And while we would still like lawmakers to step up and take some of the pressure at the pump away, this is also a good time to adjust as we are able.
The ’70s may be gone, but our dependence on oil is not.
What better time to change our current mindsets about daily travel?