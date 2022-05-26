Cook-Kallio for ACOE Area 7 Trustee
The ballot to replace Area 7 Trustee Yvonne Cerrato, who opted not to run for re-election after serving 20 years as Tri-Valley representative on the Alameda County Office of Education (ACOE) [??], includes three candidates, two with extensive backgrounds.
The often overlooked board sets policy and approves the budget for the ACOE, which provides education for teen mothers and students in the juvenile justice system; teacher training programs; and curriculum development and technology assistance for districts. The board also can play a key role in the creation of charter schools and hears appeals of student expulsions.
Cheryl Cook-Kallio worked for 40 years as an award-winning public school teacher in Fremont before retiring and serving two terms on the Pleasanton City Council. She has received most of the major endorsements — including from Tri-Valley Congressman Eric Swalwell; Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan; State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and two of his predecessors; and numerous Tri-Valley school trustees and teachers organizations. She also is heavily backed by labor organizations, including the unions for Pleasanton and Fremont teachers.
Cook-Kallio believes her public school experience would suit her well in “supporting children, parents, and teachers in ensuring access to quality education programs and in securing legislation to benefit all District 7 communities.” She believes in accountability of charter schools, saying they are valuable because they “offer something unique to the community.”
Voters have twice rejected her political ambitions. Cook-Kallio lost an election for Pleasanton mayor in 2012, and lost to Republican Catharine Baker for a state assembly seat, despite $2 million in spending by the Democratic Party. However, she was elected to serve on the Pleasanton council.
Candidate Eric Dillie, a former Texas public school teacher turned charter school principal, works as Superintendent of Schools at Dublin-based Key Educational Group, where he manages a $6 million budget for a network of public charter schools, advising them on their creation and curriculum. Dillie believes his career experience and knowledge of the issues would make him an invaluable trustee.
Dillie’s past, however, includes a fatal flaw that disqualifies him for this position.
In 2018, Dillie pleaded no contest in Alameda County Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of failure to report child abuse. Two years earlier, while working as principal at the Livermore Valley Charter Preparatory School, Dillie failed to call police when a tutor told Dillie and a vice principal that the tutor was involved in a reportable incident with a 14-year-old student. The tutor had accused the boy of copying his homework and humiliated him in front of other students.
The boy ran, but the tutor found him behind a nearby grocery store, grabbed him by the arms, picked him up, restrained him and forced him into a car. The boy complained of pain and an injured shin.
As mandated by law, Dillie and his vice principal were required to call the Livermore police and Child Protective Services. A later police investigation found the men laughed about what had occurred and provided inconsistent statements to detectives.
A judge sentenced Dillie to community service and mandatory reporting classes. The charge was dismissed upon completion of the sentences.
But the dismissal of the charges does not exonerate Dillie. He is not qualified to serve as a representative on the Office of Education.
A third candidate, Kate Dao, a mother of three who founded the Livermore-based Acton Academy East Bay, lacks the appropriate experience. Her school’s website said it offers a curriculum that encourages critical thinking, imagination and creativity. As a parent, she said at a recent forum that she knows what she wants for her children’s education and would work hard to make sure children get what they deserve.
Cook-Kallio rises to the top of the field. We recommend her for Area 7 Trustee.