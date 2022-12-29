If the purpose of education is to prepare students for the real world, how are we doing?
Chris Van Schaack, superintendent of the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) asked that question recently, and the answers were eye-opening.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
If the purpose of education is to prepare students for the real world, how are we doing?
Chris Van Schaack, superintendent of the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) asked that question recently, and the answers were eye-opening.
“We are seeing deficits in perseverance, accountability, dependability, and resilience,” said Van Schaack. “That’s what employers are saying of entry level employees.”
Van Schaack and his team gathered their information from research companies like Workday, and spoke with administrators at Las Positas College, local high schools, parents, students, local business leaders, Lawrence Livermore Lab employers and employers at the Livermore Chamber of Commerce. Van Schaack said feedback across the board pointed to students who are fluent in literacy and critical thinking, but failing to thrive when the going gets tough or when they are held accountable.
And so, the LVJUSD has gotten busy working on a program, starting at the Pre-K level, that will teach students good old-fashioned attributes, such as ownership, commitment and accountability, with the goal of molding students into individuals who are not only book smart, but emotionally competent and mature; well-rounded students who will thrive not only in college, but out in the adult world.
Although the plan is still being formulated, Van Schaack said he hopes to begin the new curriculum in fall 2023. Classes will undoubtedly include topics such as personal responsibility, simple lessons in punctuality, professionalism, teamwork and communication.
While many students receive such instruction at home, many do not. The LVJUSD should be applauded for recognizing that each student’s needs are different and endeavoring to prepare them for all aspects of life, not just standardized testing and college board exams.
The end result will surely benefit not only the students, but society as a whole. It is a worthwhile investment in the future.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members of the community including local Girl Scouts, above, participated in the Wreaths Across America program in Pleasanton on Saturday, Dec. 17. The annual event brings local volunteers together to place wreaths on the graves of soldiers. …