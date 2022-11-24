As Californians, we elect legislators to make important determinations about running the state. Those decisions include how schools and colleges work, what roads and infrastructure we need and how best to protect our residents and environment.
California State Senator Steve Glazer (D) is one legislator who worked hard this year to fight, preserve and push ahead important legislation for the Tri-Valley.
Glazer serves the 7th District, which covers most of Contra Costa County and eastern portions of Alameda County, including Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton and Sunol.
He is an advocate for open space preservation, as evidenced by his support of the Senate Bill (SB) 799 Conservation of the Alameda-Tesla property and his co-authored bill (AB 2374) with Rebecca Bauer-Khan making illegal dumping a crime. He worked tirelessly this year to secure $5 million for the local Goodness Village, a community of temporary tiny homes for the homeless in Livermore. And SB 843, the Renters Tax Credit program, did much to support those in financial straits because of COVID-19 by increasing the tax credit to $500 for renters individually and $1,000 for joint filers. This was a significant benefit to renters in the high-priced Tri-Valley.
On the political front, Glazer’s efforts with SB 1439, the Elections Pay to Play Conflict of Interest Standards bill for local governments, was landmark legislation that prohibits local government officials from receiving $250 or more in campaign contributions 12 months before or after a vote on any permit, license or entitlement (development application).
While the now four-term senator has kept the needs of his constituency close, he has also advocated for far-reaching changes that will aid not only the residents of his district, but also the state at large. He has supported the new $4.7 billion Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health bill that will provide universal mental health support to young people up to the age of 25. His ability to see the benefit of such a far-reaching program in a time of violent school unrest is a win-win for voters throughout the state.
The Independent looks forward to seeing what Glazer brings to California in 2023.