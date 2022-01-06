The upcoming candidates’ forum will offer voters the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the three individuals running for election this June to become the next Alameda County Sheriff.
Incumbent Gregory Ahern will appear with Alameda County Division Commander Yesenia Sanchez and San Francisco Police Officer JoAnn Walker during a Jan. 9 virtual debate.
The candidates will likely face questions regarding issues at correctional facilities in Dublin. Since 2014, there have been 56 in-custody deaths at Santa Rita Jail, seven of which occurred this year. Charges of misconduct at the penitentiary include the mistreatment of prisoners, witness intimidation, racial profiling and the targeting of inmates with mental health issues.
In August, two former Santa Rita guards were sentenced to four years in prison for their roles in a 2017 incident where four guards were arrested for instructing prisoners to throw feces at other inmates.
Activist groups including Critical Resistance and The Ella Baker Center for Human Rights have called for reform.
And it’s no wonder.
One of these three is going to be responsible after the election in June, for making the changes that are surely coming to the prison. A public forum such as this is a way for the candidates to address concerns, garner support and reassure an understandably nervous and angry constituency.
As Alameda County residents who have one of the nation’s largest prisons in their backyard, it is incumbent on us to understand the complicated, real-world issues facing law enforcement in 2022.
What better way to begin than with an open, public debate? Mark your calendars for Jan. 9 at 1:30 p.m. and be an active participant in the process. There is indeed much at stake.
The event is co-sponsored by The Independent, Indivisible East Bay, the Livermore Vine and the Pleasanton Weekly. To register for the forum, visit trivalley.rocks/ACSheriff.