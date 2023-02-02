The City of Dublin’s police department has recently implemented a Special Needs Registry (SNR).
Serving as an extension of the city’s mental health programs, the SNR gives first responders information about individuals they might encounter during a mental health situation or other kind of emergency. Knowing ahead of time that a person might have sensory issues, behavioral disabilities, or mobility constrictions helps police, fire and other responders better prepare to handle situations in a calm and safe manner.
The registry is voluntary and confidential, available only to first responders who have a reason to access the information and are authorized to do so.
SNRs are growing in popularity and scope throughout the country. Many states are also implementing the registry for use during natural disasters to find the vulnerable population most urgently in need. For example, SNRs may help residents stranded in their homes during flooding.
Livermore went live with its SNR in May, and Pleasanton expects to have one up and running in the coming months. We look forward to seeing the full implementation and potential of this registry in the future and commend Tri-Valley officials for their compassion and foresight in bringing these SNRs forward.