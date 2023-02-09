Last weekend, hundreds of volunteers showed up to clean up Sunol Glen following the New Year’s Eve atmospheric river that wreaked havoc on the small school community. Classrooms were damaged, literally knocked off their foundations, and the school’s playground and garden were virtually destroyed by the over eight inches of mud that pushed its way onto the property.
“Sunol Glen Flood Damage Clean Up Day,” hosted by Alameda County David Haubert’s office, brought out the best in the community during the worst of times. While volunteers throughout the Tri-Valley and Fremont area lent their brawn and shovels to the event, local organizations also brought their checkbooks. Three Valleys Community Foundation announced it will help the school through their philanthropic fund, and three Sunol based organizations -- the Sunol Business Guild, the Sunol Glen Community Club and the Sunol Citizens Advisory Council – have also joined together to “prioritize the recovery and directly help local businesses and residents via the Sunol Relief and Recovery Fund,” according to their press release.