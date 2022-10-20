Sunol Glen Unified School District is the third district in the Tri-Valley to place a bond measure before the voters on Nov. 8.
Sunol Glen Unified School District is the third district in the Tri-Valley to place a bond measure before the voters on Nov. 8.
Pleasanton and Livermore are asking for $395 and $450 million, respectively, for large facility upgrades and repairs.
Sunol is following suit with a $10.9 million bond measure, and rightly so.
The school, whose main building is nearly 100 years old, has its own set of unique issues that come with an aged facility, including critical upgrades to the roof, as well as the 1950’s cafeteria and additional classrooms added in the 1970’s.
In 1999, Sunol voters passed a bond that provided for additional portable classrooms and aided in the expansion of the K-8 grade classroom, The district tried for another $9.5 million bond in 2020 that received only 50.6% of the 55% voter support needed. But now that the 1999 bond is nearly paid off, school officials believe the new measure has a solid chance of passing and enabling the district’s sorely needed repairs. For Sunol, the repairs are more than cosmetic or an expansion of their campus with theaters and multipurpose rooms. The bulk of this measure will be used to address issues such as the removal of asbestos and lead paint, a new roof, ADA accessible ramps for the buildings and bathrooms, and upgraded electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems.
Today, the use of bonds is the only way California school districts are able to make the large facility and infrastructure upgrades needed. For Sunol, the need is especially imperative given the age of the historic school and the condition of some of its buildings. In order to maintain and eventually improve the campus of this small school district, the passage of Measure J is Imperative.
The Independent supports Measure J and hopes the voters will as well this November.
