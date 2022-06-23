Local residents and businesses showed their philanthropic spirit this weekend by raising $75,000 (net) for Goodness Village, a nonprofit organization addressing chronic homelessness in Livermore. The funding raised from “BBQ at the Barn” will be critical to continue 24-hour supportive services for the 28 residents (AKA “neighbors”) living in the Village of tiny homes.
The work of Executive Director Kim Curtis and her team is truly changing lives by providing permanent housing for people who have faced 15 years or more of living on the streets. Goodness Village isn’t just a place to stay — it’s transformative. The professionals there are building trust to get at the root cause of each neighbor’s trauma. To cope, many had turned to substances, which — as Curtis explained — might have offered a type of temporary relief to that individual, but ultimately contributed to their state of homelessness.
Curtis and her team are also hoping to change a misconception, as many people don’t understand why unhoused individuals simply don’t get jobs.
“They have a co-occurring disorder, whether that’s a medical diagnosis, mental health or history of substance abuse — they really need that higher level wraparound care,” she said.
While the BBQ at the Barn event is now over, this organization relies on the continued generosity of local residents, businesses and foundations to address the needs of people experiencing homelessness in the Tri-Valley.
The cost to house one person for one night at Goodness Village is $88, but that’s significantly less than the expense to house someone in the Alameda County Jail ($223) or a night in a psychiatric emergency room ($2,000) — the latter two of which are funded by taxpayers.
To support this organization that’s addressing a tremendous need, visit gvlivermore.org/donate to make one-time or recurring payments.