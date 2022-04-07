Ballots for Measure A, the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District’s (LVJUSD) parcel tax extension, are making their way into mailboxes throughout the community this week.
The district is asking voters to approve the special election ballot measure to fund its science and technology programs for another seven years. The measure was approved by residents in 2004, 2010 and 2014 at an annual assessment of $138 per parcel a year and, if approved, will remain at the same amount.
It has been a difficult few years for school districts everywhere with the impact of COVID-19 and the financial challenges that ensued.
The popular science and technology-based curriculum has allowed LVJUSD to continue to provide its over 13,000 students with exceptional, high-quality programs at the local level.
Passage of the measure, which provides the school district $4 million in annual funding, will help stave off teacher layoffs and cuts to science and technology programs at all grade levels. According to the county counsel’s impartial analysis of the bond, in addition, the measure will enable the district to keep “classroom technology and instructional materials up to date; and … (maintain) class sizes. The funds may also provide other financial support to maintain and support the district’s academic programs, including the purchase of instructional equipment, materials and supplies.” The money would continue to be controlled locally and go only to LVJUSD schools. By law, no monies can be used for administrative salaries. Ongoing audits are required to ensure funds are being properly spent.
There is even a provision for residents over 65 to continue to be exempt from the annual assessment.
Livermore has long prided itself on being a family-oriented, public education-based community. According to publicschoolreview.com, LVJUSD ranks among the top 30% of schools in the state. A state with 998 school districts. Such statistics don’t happen without involvement, commitment and yes, financial support from the community.
But without a two-thirds majority the measure will fail, and funding will expire on June 22. Ballots must be postmarked no later than May 3 and received at the Alameda County Registrar’s office no later than May 6.
We urge citizens to vote for Measure A so that the school district can continue its legacy of providing quality education and public pride.