The Tri-Valley community’s generosity recently raised $50,000 for programs that have helped to empower over 600,000 individuals in Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya. The event hosted at Retzlaff Vineyards in Livermore further aimed to raise awareness about issues impacting youth in Africa.
Founded by Livermore resident Erna Grasz and two African women — Emily Moshi and Hellen Nkuraiya — the Asante Africa Foundation (AAF) works to help advance opportunities for African children through education and developing life skills. The organization’s programs address the root cause of why young people are not successful and emphasize education, gender equity, work-life skills and technology.
Byrone Buyu Wayodi, an AAF director, explained that the organization is made up of people with similar life experiences as the children they help. Those working in the program are mostly under the age of 35, and 50% are alumni who return to help the next generation.
Tri-Valley residents who were unable to attend the fundraiser can still contribute to help address the challenges facing East African youth. Visit asanteafrica.org for more information.