The Independent endorses Representative Eric Swalwell of the 15th Congressional district in his run for re-election on June 7. During his five terms, Swalwell has been an ardent supporter of the Tri-Valley and beyond, tenaciously fighting for tighter gun laws, stronger local and regional infrastructure and enhanced support for transit police and cybersecurity.
He has been a stalwart advocate of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the California campus of Sandia National Laboratory and continues to push for the connection of BART to the Altamont Corridor Express train in Livermore as a way to relieve congestion along the 580 corridor.
During his tenure, Swalwell has served on myriad committees, including the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Intelligence Modernization and Readiness Committee. He has voted to strengthen the U.S. supply chain and continues to advocate for small business owners. He is a staunch supporter of green energy.
We applaud his recent efforts to drive prison reform at the federal and state prisons in Dublin.
Even more, Swalwell has proven to be an accessible public servant, reaching out to local constituents both in person and virtually during the pandemic.
He serves with integrity, honesty and passion. We believe Eric Swalwell deserves a sixth term and hope you will cast your vote for him on June 7.