Executive Director Laura Mercier’s work for the Tri-Valley Conservancy (TVC) has had a deep impact on the preservation of land in the region during her tenure.
For nearly two decades, she was a force behind protecting thousands of acres of sensitive habitats. She worked to connect Livermore to Mission Peak and over 25,000 acres of parkland by spearheading the effort to establish the Edward R. Campbell Pedestrian Bridge — among many other projects.
The preservation of dwindling habitats is a worthy cause, and we will continue to need leaders to fight for open space. With her recent resignation, we wish the best for Mercier and hope that the TVC finds a replacement who will carry on her legacy.
Protecting what’s left of the open space in the Tri-Valley ensures that our agriculture and wildlife have a chance to thrive and that our future generations have beauty at their backdoor.