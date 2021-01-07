As new leaders step into office and we say goodbye to 2020, it’s time to reflect on those who served in the years leading up to this transition of elected officials.
In Alameda County, our outgoing District 1 Supervisor Scott Haggerty leaves behind a legacy that began when he first took the supervisorial seat in 1996. He has tremendously helped to improve transportation in the region. He led the county in agriculture, energy and public safety, among other important issues.
One of his projects particularly will enrich the Tri-Valley for years to come. Through his work in securing a community impact fee after a dump was approved in the Altamont, the performing arts center in Livermore gained its needed funding. The Bankhead Theater and Bothwell Arts Center enhance the community’s culture tremendously, pulling in visitors from diverse regions to the city and sparking life in the downtown.
While Haggerty’s contribution to the arts is one of many achievements, it’s one that has transformed the heart of Livermore.
Thank you, Haggerty, for your service to the residents of Alameda.