Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, the state assemblymember who represents the residents of the Tri-Valley, made history last week when the governor signed her bill, AB 1866.
Seeing the handwriting on the wall in what eventually became the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade, Bauer-Kahan set the ball in motion months ago to protect Californian women’s right to choose. AB 1666 states that abortion care will remain legal in California with protections for both patients and healthcare providers.
How lucky we are to have a local advocate who is fighting for what is needed. Bauer-Kahan’s determination comes at a time when political voices, as well as community support, must be strong and clear.
We thank Bauer-Kahan, a mother herself, for understanding that the issue surrounding the Supreme Court’s frightening decision is not just about the right to choose, but rather about accessible, safe healthcare, equal rights and freedom.
For those of us living in California, our reproductive rights will be secured. But for those living in over half of the states in the union, their rights and their health are at stake; it is incumbent on all of us to do what we can to help.
We encourage our quality healthcare providers here in the Tri-Valley to answer the call, not only to assist residents, but also to offer a safe haven for women in other states in unknown situations, who need affordable healthcare.
These are perilous times in the United States. We must have advocates like Bauer-Kahan to ensure the way forward for women’s rights.