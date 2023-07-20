Following nearly a year moratorium on construction at Livermore Municipal Airport (LVK), why was the Livermore City Council in such a rush July 10 to approve a new development and leasing policy that wasn’t complete?

Numerous residents addressed the council at two meetings, expressing concern that the policy needed stronger provisions to deal with noise and environmental issues, such as phasing out leaded fuel sales and addressing “forever chemicals” from firefighting foam that seeps into drinking water supplies.