Following nearly a year moratorium on construction at Livermore Municipal Airport (LVK), why was the Livermore City Council in such a rush July 10 to approve a new development and leasing policy that wasn’t complete?
Numerous residents addressed the council at two meetings, expressing concern that the policy needed stronger provisions to deal with noise and environmental issues, such as phasing out leaded fuel sales and addressing “forever chemicals” from firefighting foam that seeps into drinking water supplies.
Councilmember Ben Barrientos suggested the proposed policy needed just a couple more weeks to address those concerns, as well as include thoughts from officials in neighboring Pleasanton and Dublin, where residents also have to deal with LVK’s impact on the Tri-Valley.
Councilmember Evan Branning, however, said he was concerned any more delays would invite unwanted airport projects. While we don’t want rogue developers to take advantage, the possibility of that happening in a two-week period is unlikely.
Barrientos could not get a seconding motion from his colleagues to delay the policy’s approval. He voiced the only “no” vote as the policy passed 4-1.
We agree the new policy does some good things and appreciate the work of Livermore city staff to include concepts that residents want. The City of Livermore Leasing and Development Policy establishes application and processing procedures for businesses hoping to operate at LVK. The new policy also sets provisions for building design, including size, setbacks and landscaping. We concur with the city that the airport property be “leased and developed in a high-quality manner consistent with sound fiscal management and best operational practices, while ensuring the provision of essential infrastructure, improvements, and amenities that support the overall operation of the Airport.”
But, as resident Jean King noted, the city dropped the proposed policy at 4:41 p.m. June 24, just over two hours before the 7 p.m. council meeting to discuss it. Then at the July 10 meeting, an updated policy was made public even later, at 5:18 p.m. about 100 minutes beforehand. Regardless of whether or not the policy was acceptable, that was not enough time for residents and their representatives on the council to digest the information. For that reason alone, the policy vote should have been extended two weeks.
Although there appeared to be improvements, the public was still concerned that noise issues were not being handled appropriately. They wanted to see specifics that penalized aviators who violated the city’s noise levels and hours of operaton. In addition, they argued that stronger monitoring was needed,
Others believed that a timeline should be established that would result in the abolishment of unleaded fuels and contaminants, such as PFAS. They asked that children living and going to school in neighborhoods near the airport be tested for lead poisoning. They also wanted the city to study whether the airport was the source of the PFAS that have been found in Pleasanton wells in the area.
Branning argued that the policy took care of development and leasing and the other issues were related to airport operations. He suggested a policy on operations could be handled later.
The council has already had years to address noise and the environment. Citizens in Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin feel that they have been ignored. Specific new steps controlling noise and contaminants should have been described in the policy already adopted.
The City of Pleasanton has expressed concerns that constraints regarding development in the 2010 Livermore City Council Resolution are no longer included in the current policy. We agree these conditions should be added back. Unnecessary expansion will only lead to more noise and contamination threats to those near the site.
We believe the council needs to reopen the policy to include strong statements responding to Tri-Valley complaints. At the very least, the council should provide staff a strict timeline to return with another document that addresses the key issues of noise, unleaded fuel, PFAS in the water supply, and the concerns of our neighboring cities.