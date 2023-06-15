Reducing the size of the cemetery project buildings is a step in the right direction, but still not enough to adhere to the provisions of Measure D, which voters established in 2000 to protect agriculture and endangered species from urban sprawl. We agree with the City of Livermore that this project should move elsewhere.
During a June 8 meeting, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors postponed a decision to Aug. 10 on whether to deny two appeals and approve the 47-acre Monte Vista Memorial Gardens cemetery. Despite the developer’s proposal to reduce the square footage of the buildings, the remaining issue concerns the commercial use of buildings that would be positioned on land protected for agriculture. The proposed project would place a mortuary, a pavilion with a capacity to offer banquet services for 120-130 people, a crematorium, offices and a chapel at 3656 Las Colina Road on agriculturally designated land beyond Livermore’s city limits. The area is outside the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) under the county’s jurisdiction.