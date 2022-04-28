Following years of efforts to preserve the Garaventa Hill property in northeast Livermore from residential development, the recent overturning by the California Court of Appeal of a previous ruling by Alameda Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch, is a victory for those who fought so long and so hard to safeguard the open space.
But no one battled as valiantly and passionately for the Hill as Bianca Covarelli, the founder and leading voice of the Save the Hill campaign.
Covarelli, a longtime Livermore resident, was on the front lines of the project from the beginning, spending countless hours rallying the community by spreading awareness, raising funds and keeping the mission front and center in the minds of both the public and the law.
The decision by the court confirmed that the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) requires local governments to disclose the availability of conservation funding in Environmental Impact Reports (EIR) before greenlighting development.
It’s a ruling that will likely affect other municipalities and county governments across the state.
The Independent commends Covarelli for her bravery and continued fight.