Las Positas College (LPC) was recently named 2023’s Best Community College in California.
The college was ranked by Intelligent.com, an organization that orders each institution based on several categories, including tuition costs, admission, retention and graduation rates, faculty, reputation and student resources.
For those familiar with LPC, the honors come as no surprise.
For years, the over 7,000 students who annually attend the school have been discovering this gem of a college located in Livermore.
“I’m pleased that the LPC community is receiving this recognition for our collective efforts to enhance student equity and success,” said LPC President Dr. Dyrell Foster in a press release.
Originally known as “junior colleges,” community colleges continue to play a crucial role in the architecture of education. With their typical two-year general education plans, students can achieve an associate degree in a short amount of time or transfer to a four-year college or university with or without their associate’s diploma. The costs are a fraction of traditional universities and, in many cases, offer a more flexible and extended curriculum.
Recently, the college has added several innovative curriculum and diverse programs designed to draw underserved students from diverse backgrounds. Some of those include the newly launched Lifelong Learning Academy, whose intent is to attract myriad groups of students to campus via lecture classes that include such topics as music appreciation. The Fredrick Douglass Global Fellowship project offers scholarships to students interested in studying abroad and building bridges of mutual understanding between different people, countries and cultures. And the Etch and Catch class, offered through the automotive technology department, recently collaborated with the Livermore Police Department to inscribe license plate numbers on the catalytic converters of 150 vehicles to reduce the theft of catalytic converters.
According to Wallethub.com, California has consistently scored in the top third of the best community colleges in the nation, beating out other schools in the country with their innovative programs, costs and student-first philosophies. As college costs continue to grow, making a four-year education increasingly difficult for many families, beacons of education such as LPC should be acknowledged, praised and appreciated.
We look forward to the college’s continued growth and inspiration in the coming years.