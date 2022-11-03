City Council/
Mayoral Candidates
Dublin City Council (Vote for 2)
We endorse: Jean Josey and Kashef Qaadri
During her time on the council, Josey has proven herself to be a hardworking councilmember, committed to finding the proper balance between housing, growth and the community’s desire for open space and quality of life issues. If elected, Qaadri says he would look forward to “partnering with affordable housing advocates and experts to explore concrete action steps the city council can take to ensure that we meaningfully address this critical gap in housing.” At the same time, Qaadri noted, the city should not expand at the expense of greenery and open spaces.
Livermore Mayor (Vote for 1)
We endorse: Mony Nop
Previously a sworn officer with the Livermore Police Department, Nop has feet-on-the-street experience working with our community. He believes that we need to continue helping the homeless by creating more affordable housing opportunities. At the same time, he listens to residents who want an enlivening destination park in the center of our downtown. It’s time for significant change and a council that listens to its constituents — one that isn’t swayed by the money and power of big political players in the region.
Livermore City Council District 1 (Vote for 1)
We endorse: Carol Wahrer
Wahrer, a teacher and educator, has volunteered for the Livermore Heritage Guild and the Internatinal Order of Odd Fellows. She also serves as a trustee for her church. Wahrer advocates for a respectful, transparent and ethical operation of the city. She will work to reduce the noise from flights in and out of the airport. She helped lead the effort to collect referendum signatures, responding to the will of many residents to secure a park in the center of town.
Livermore City Council District 2 (Vote for 1)
We endorse: Ben Barrientos
Barrientos has a career background as an educator. Formerly, he was elected as a school board member. For 12 years, he has been chosen to become the president of the Livermore Lions Club. He sees a lack of affordable housing, parking and overall trust as issues facing Livermore. He will continue advocating for the protection of Garaventa Hills. He also helped lead the referendum effort and will work to find creative solutions to improve the downtown plan.
Pleasanton City Council District 1 (Vote for 1)
We endorse: Jeff Nibert
This longtime Pleasanton resident and planning commissioner comes with experience and a pledge to focus on the environment, safer drinking water and controlled and measured growth. He also supports affordable housing and maintaining Pleasanton’s hometown charm and character. With his corporate background and experience managing multi-million-dollar project budgets, along with his involvement in local youth, church and civic groups, Nibert would bring a well-rounded and grounded presence to the council.
Pleasanton City Council District 3 (Vote for 1)
We endorse: Julie Testa
Testa has long been the voice of change on the council and is passionate about the issues facing Pleasanton. She is equally committed to finding answers to the sometimes-difficult questions including mental health, housing and quality of life issues. The longtime resident has raised her family in Pleasanton and continues to speak to the history of the city and its hometown feel, while moving into the future. She is also an advocate for conservation and the preservation of open space.
School Boards
Dublin Unified School District (DUSD)
(Vote for 2)
We endorse: William Kuo and Dan Cherrier
Livermore Valley Joint Unified School
District (LVJUSD) (Vote for 3)
We endorse: Craig Bueno, Emily Prusso and Dr. Steven Drouin
Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) (Vote for 2)
We endorse: Justin Brown and Urvi Shah
Park and Recreation Districts
East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) Ward 3 (Vote for 1)
We endorse: Dennis Waespi
Livermore Area Recreation Park District (LARPD) (Vote for 3)
We endorse: David Furst, Phil Pierpont and Ruby Moppin
Federal and State Races
Congressional District 14 (Vote for 1)
We endorse: Eric Swalwell
Congressional District 10 (Vote for 1)
We endorse: Mark DeSaulnier
Assembly District 16 (Vote for 1)
We endorse: Rebecca Bauer-Kahan
Assembly District 20 (Vote for 1)
We endorse: Shawn Kumagai
School Bond Measures
Measure G: Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District
Vote Yes on Measure G
A yes vote on Measure G means residents will support the modernization of schools built more than 60 years ago, such as upgraded technology for student use and improved career readiness support for students. This includes training facilities and equipment to prepare students for college and careers in health sciences, engineering, tech and skilled trades. The funds will also go toward improved campus security.
Measure I: Pleasanton Unified School District
Vote Yes on Measure I
Pleasanton voters will decide whether to approve a new $395 million bond for the enhancement of large facility projects within the district taken from their Facilities Master Plan. Improvements would include upgraded gymnasiums and new performing arts centers at Amador and Foothill high schools; an educational options center located on the site of the current district office, and the moving of Village High School to the same property.
Measure J: Sunol Glen Unified School District
Vote Yes on Measure J
Sunol is looking for voters to approve a much-needed $10.9 million bond measure to secure the school, whose main building is nearly 100 years old. Upgrades are desperately needed for its roof, as well as the 1950s cafeteria and additional classrooms added in the 1970s.
Other Local Measures
Measure P
Vote Yes on Measure P
Measure P would extend the city’s sewer service to Wine Country in South Livermore. The region’s current septic systems are unable to accommodate the needs of the wineries. We believe the move is necessary to support and expand tourism. Without this infrastructure update, winegrowers will face economic hardship.
Measure D
Vote Yes on Measure D
In order to bolster the economic viability of Wine Country, it will also be necessary to vote yes for modifications to Measure D. These changes will allow winegrowers and farmers to establish larger agricultural buildings on their properties. Additionally, the measure will enable equestrian business owners to erect covered arenas larger than currently permitted. This change will allow them to host events previously prohibited because of limited capacity.