While The Independent didn’t endorse Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) Board Trustee Jamie Yee in this election, that is not a reflection of her accomplishments as a leader for an award-winning school district. She was deemed an advocate for children with special needs — someone with a true understanding of the nature of students and an ability to overstep politics for the greater good. We appreciate her in-depth knowledge of the school district’s budget and her push for more training through the California School Boards Association. Her work and efforts have proven invaluable. But there is merit in term limits. With incumbents predominantly holding the seat, fresh voices are less able to step into a seat on the board. Thank you again for your 12 years of work on behalf of the PUSD.
A tiny tot picks out a pumpkin as Joan's Farm and Pumpkin Patch opens for the season. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
