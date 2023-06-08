School district administrators and board members often face difficult decisions. There’s little doubt Superintendent Chris Van Schaack, his staff and the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) board want the best for their 13,000 students.
That’s why they made the right decision Monday to keep the district’s International Baccalaureate (IB) program at Joe Michell TK-8 School and Granada High School.
The decision comes two weeks after about 60 parents and students addressed the LVJUSD board on May 23 in hopes of saving the IB coursework. Prior to the meeting, district officials had announced that the program would be suspended next year because of a possible state budget deficit that might require them to return $6 million in funding. IB students, administrators said, could take Advanced Placement courses instead.
Parents, students and some teachers rallied, creating one of the most impressive displays of what’s right in public education that we’ve seen. One after another, a diverse group of students took to the microphone, extolling the virtues of the challenging IB program. As Van Schaack later said of these students, they were passionate, respectful and rational.
Many said the program involved more than memorizing facts for an AP History test. Instead, they said, it encourages in-depth and analytical study of subjects, such as foreign language, arts, history, science and math. As parent Skye McCloud said, “It’s not about memorization. It’s about learning how to think for themselves, to connect ideas, work through complex problems and collaborate.”
Several students said analyzing their subject matter and working with other students helped them learn, while also improving them emotionally and mentally.
As student Jonathan Van Essen put it, the district should not suspend the program, but help it grow “for all the benefits to the current students and all future generations and students to come.”
Unfortunately it’s also expensive, costing about $546,000 a year and serving a relatively small number of students. Although IB courses are open to all district students, as well as others from outside, just 311 took at least one class in the program from 2022-23, and just more than 233 are slated for next year. In all, only 77 of 2,682 Granada students who graduated from 2018 to 2022 earned the IB diploma, which can lead to college credit. Twenty-two of 531 students slated to graduate this month are on track to receive the diploma.
The small numbers and high price tag means it costs nearly $25,000 for each student who earns the diploma. Assistant Superintendent Melissa Thiede compared that to $300 a student for the 2,000 involved in athletics, which has a $600,000 budget.
Based on what we saw at the board meeting, the money for IB is money well spent. District officials should be proud of their students, who revealed themselves to be future leaders, business people, parents and educators. They proved public education works.
We agree that no one wants to keep the IB program if its budget means cutting money for other programs, especially those that help students on the lower end of the educational spectrum. But students at the top also deserve the best public education possible.
On Monday, Granada High Principal Clark Conover said the district’s administration “identified a path forward that will enable Granada to offer a streamlined IB Diploma Programme beyond the 2023-24 school year at significantly reduced cost.”
Courses with high student interest will be continued, indicating some other courses will be cut back or eliminated. Superintendent Van Schaack said streamlining the program’s options will reduce the cost to about $200,000.
In order to moderate the streamlining of the program, perhaps the district could find ways to enroll more students. That could lead to more state funding from average daily attendance.
Together we must find a way to save IB from extensive cuts. As eighth-grader Asher Steeley put it, “No amount of money should affect the students’ education for what they want to do and how they want to learn.”