After a modified Christmas season in 2020, with COVID in full bloom and families isolated from the traditional celebrations, this year’s return of simple pleasures of lighted displays, downtown parades and a cautious return to gatherings have been well-met and well-deserved.
However, it is still not the holidays of old. In 2021, we all sometimes bemoaned a world of vaccination cards, face masks, snarled supply chains and now, the new omicron variant. We gather with family and friends, but tepidly — afraid to raise a glass too high or too cheerfully lest the pandemic hear us and become reinvigorated in its path.
As we look around the Tri-Valley this season, we see myriad volunteers and nonprofit organizations reaching out to ensure those truly in need receive the gifts of a warm meal and an open heart. Local food banks have seen an increase in need this season and generous donors have stepped up. The fear of the pandemic and the limitations it has imposed on all of us has also given us an opportunity — the opportunity to be grateful, to do more with less and perhaps see that the holidays are more than Black Friday and trips to the mall.
So as we prepare to ring in Christmas, we are very aware that the spirit of the holidays will be punctuated with long lines, Zoom calls, booster shots and changing COVID mandates. We will count our blessings and think of those less fortunate who have been impacted by the events of the past few years in a variety of physical, financial and emotional ways.
But what will — or at least should — remain is the true spirit of the season, complete with a sprinkling of generosity, kindness and abiding gratefulness. In that, the Tri-Valley shines, and for that, we can all count our blessings.
Season's greetings from The Independent. Thank you to our faithful readers and advertisers for supporting the work we do in our efforts to serve the community. And here’s to an even brighter and stronger new year.