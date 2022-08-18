Following passage of the historic Inflation Reduction Act signed into law this week by President Biden, Americans will see sweeping changes enacted. Among those are $369 billion in new spending to reduce greenhouse emissions, an investment in clean energy technologies and extended subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.  

For the Tri-Valley, the news is more personal. Congressman Eric Swalwell recently announced that $11.5 million from the new act is heading to constituents in his 15th District.   