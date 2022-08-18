Following passage of the historic Inflation Reduction Act signed into law this week by President Biden, Americans will see sweeping changes enacted. Among those are $369 billion in new spending to reduce greenhouse emissions, an investment in clean energy technologies and extended subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.
For the Tri-Valley, the news is more personal. Congressman Eric Swalwell recently announced that $11.5 million from the new act is heading to constituents in his 15th District.
Among the funding allocated is $375,000 for the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District to put toward enhancing student performance through targeted programs, including a math and English curriculum designed to increase Latino parent participation in the schools.
Desperately needed is the $450,000 earmarked for the mental health urgent care facilities in Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore. This is especially welcome given the recent push in the Dublin prison system for health care reform.
And there is $1 million for a new Veterans Park in downtown Livermore, along with an additional $2 million for construction of a bicycle pedestrian bridge on a portion of the Iron Horse Trail.
The list of items that will benefit Californians, including reductions in Medicare out-of-pocket expenses, are many and varied. And while there are sure to be additional impacts to the communities and country, this first look has a lot for Democratic and Republican Californians at large to like and the Tri-Valley as a whole to love.
