At a time when intolerance can seem at an all time high, it is gratifying to observe local examples of a generosity of spirit. Last month, the Dublin City Council proclaimed “Muslim Awareness and Appreciation Month.” Councilman Shawn Kumagai said he hoped to repeat the event next August with activities to continue honoring the community’s Muslims.
We applaud Dublin’s actions and are happy to note that they are not alone in trying to enhance relations between our diverse communities. Worthy of particular praise is Interfaith Interconnect, a cooperative effort of some 20 Tri-Valley congregations whose stated goal is to “enrich, inform and educate ourselves and others about the great diversity of faiths and cultures in our Valley.” Interfaith Interconnect has been acting on this goal for years, bringing people together to discuss, observe and understand differences in a spirit of friendship.
In a multicultural society where intolerant divisiveness can cause both hurt and damage, it's a goal we should all strive to achieve.