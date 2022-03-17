As the citizens of Ukraine battle to defend themselves against Russia’s invasion, countries around the world continue to rally in support.
This week, the Livermore City Council unanimously agreed to send a letter to its Russian sister city, Snezhinsk, urging its leaders to resist any involvement in Putin’s attack on Ukraine.
And residents of the Tri-Valley are doing their part as well; offering relief to displaced refugees in the form of fundraisers, humanitarian aid and other, simpler, gestures of support. One Livermore resident, Richard Andrews, in a show of solidarity has planted a garden of Ukraine’s national symbol, the sunflower, in his yard.
Others, such as Pleasanton’s nonprofit organization Kids Against Hunger, is hosting frequent packing events for volunteers to box up high-nutrition meals for delivery to the Ukraine-Poland border. The group has already sent over 200,000 meals to Eastern Europe.
The Livermore Lions Club is raising money for Ukraine through its annual Cioppino Takeout event on April 30.
“I can speak for many of us who are very concerned about what’s happening in Ukraine and understand the complexity of what’s going on, so everyone is behind getting some funding over there to help civilians,” said Lions Club member Anne Giancola.
Livermore resident Monika Binkney has started a GoFundMe campaign to purchase medical supplies for soldiers and civilians in Ukraine. Binkney’s family comes from Poland where her Ukrainian grandparents moved after World War II.
In a fight we can’t fathom, during a time we can’t imagine, those of us a world away are eager for a swift end to the incursion. Whether it be in the form of a monetary donation or the display of a simple sunflower, the Tri-Valley has shown its compassion in myriad ways and will continue to do so until this assault on democracy has been quelled.