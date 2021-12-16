When it comes to water conservation, Tri-Valley residents are “meeting the moment,” as our governor likes to say.
Local water use reduction in October reached 20% compared to 2020, and exceeded the 15% voluntary target set for the state by Newsom.
As we celebrate the holidays with family and friends, it's important to remember that the severe drought is far from over. Yes, the recent atmospheric rivers that blew through the area this week dumping inches of wet throughout the area did much to raise the water line, and our spirits, not to mention the snowpack in the Sierras.
But despite the good news, some state water agencies are predicting 2022 could be even tougher due to reduced levels of water storage in area reservoirs, including Lake Oroville, which serves the Tri-Valley.
So, vigilance remains key.
Now that we have gotten the hang of turning off our outside sprinklers and resigned ourselves to brown lawns and thirsty plants, experts are offering their tips for taking that conservation can-do spirit inside with the following suggestions:
Use washing machines for full loads only.
Run the dishwasher only when full.
When washing dishes by hand, don’t let the water run. Fill one basin with wash water and the other with rinse water.
Install an aerator on your kitchen faucet to reduce flow to less than 1 gallon per minute.
Use the garbage disposal sparingly. Alternatively, you can compost vegetable food waste and save gallons of water every time.
Install low-flow shower heads.
Take a five minute shower instead of a 10 minute one.
Turn your bathroom faucet off when brushing your teeth or shaving.
The small steps we take at home add up, and can make a huge difference locally, regionally and throughout the state.