Stanford Health Care's recent acquisition of an extensive campus in Pleasanton is just the latest example of the medical mega-giant's positive footprint in the Tri-Valley.
Continuously ranked among the top 10 hospitals in the nation, Stanford is renowned as a leader in the health care industry with its award-winning doctors, preeminent school of medicine and pioneering research in the field of biomedicine. Stanford's acquisition of the 197,200-square-foot facility in the Hacienda Business Park in Pleasanton is a $58.4 million investment in the future of its patients.
Over the past decade, growth in the area has continued to rise, along with the need for quality, accessible health care. With the advent of this new facility, fewer patients will have to drive out of the area for treatment, saving time and worry. The ability for residents to stay in the area while receiving Stanford's top-tier care is life changing.
But there will be other transformations coming with this celebrated new facility – job growth.
The expansion of the Stanford medical community will also serve the Tri-Valley by creating potentially hundreds of new workforce jobs. The arrival of fresh employment will allow even more employees to work where they live and raise their families in an area that boasts so many quality-of-life features.
With open arms, we welcome the expansion of Stanford Health Care in the Tri-Valley.