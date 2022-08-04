Stanford Health Care's recent acquisition of an extensive campus in Pleasanton is just the latest example of the medical mega-giant's positive footprint in the Tri-Valley.

Continuously ranked among the top 10 hospitals in the nation, Stanford is renowned as a leader in the health care industry with its award-winning doctors, preeminent school of medicine and pioneering research in the field of biomedicine. Stanford's acquisition of the 197,200-square-foot facility in the Hacienda Business Park in Pleasanton is a $58.4 million investment in the future of its patients.