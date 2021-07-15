With Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan’s AB 1512 gaining support from the National Resources and Water Committee, environmentalists concerned with protecting Tesla Park from off-road vehicles saw another victory last week. This preservation bill will now make its way to the Appropriations Committee and then on to the Senate for a vote.
Sen. Steve Glazer, who previously authored a similar bill that was set aside in order to push AB 1512 through the system, has been a significant force on this issue as well.
We urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign AB 1512.
This land is one of cultural significance to Native Americans and an important habitat to native vegetation and wildlife that would be harmed by the presence of loud off-road vehicles tearing through the soil. Families can still enjoy the park’s beauty.
While Newsom vetoed Glazer’s legislation nearly two years ago, this bill includes a trigger for mandatory preservation within the state parks department, instead of requiring a sale to a conservation group, which was something he opposed. Hopefully, that change will be enough to appease him and aid in the protection of a precious natural resource.
Those who wish to contact Newsom’s office on the matter can either call 916-445-28411 or submit an online form through https://govapps.gov.ca.gov/gov40mail.