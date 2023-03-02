The Independent strongly supports a rehearing on the California Public Utilities Commission’s (CPUC) decision last December to cut the amount of money solar users are reimbursed for installing solar panels.
The CPUC unanimously approved a program that would reduce by nearly 75% the credits that future solar users can receive for sharing energy with the grid.
The governor and CPUC’s choice doesn’t respect the interests of the public as we work toward important climate goals. Instead, they made a decision that will benefit the utility companies and make solar cost prohibitive during a critical era that should be focused on incentivizing green energy generation. “Disappointing” doesn’t cover it. This was a money grab for the utility companies during a global crisis.
Without a corrected course, we’re slowing progress toward a carbon-free energy future. We are running out of time. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, “without dramatic action in the next couple of decades, we are unlikely to keep global warming in this century below 2.7° Fahrenheit (1.5° Celsius) compared to pre-industrial temperatures—a threshold that experts say offers a lower risk of serious negative impacts.”
The time for dramatic action is now, and it doesn’t involve passing the buck to working class Californian families. Microgrids could offer a solution by reducing utility costs while increasing solar usage. Microgrids offer several other benefits, including increased resilience and reliability of electricity supply, especially during natural disasters or grid failures. They can also promote renewable energy adoption and reduce carbon emissions, as they allow for the integration of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power.
It’s time to revisit this decision for the future of solar and our climate.