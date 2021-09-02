With Livermore’s vaccination rates far behind not only Dublin and Pleasanton, but also most communities in the county, city officials are working to address two problems: understanding who has yet to be vaccinated and why they haven’t.
To address the issue, the city created a COVID-19 task force and reviewed Alameda County Public Health Department’s (ACPHD) data to tailor outreach.
In a report from ACPHD — with data from the California Immunization Registry (CAIR) — the city was able to learn more about its population and neighborhoods that were reluctant to receive a vaccine. The report showed that 95% of Asians in Livermore had received at least one dose. The next highest was Black residents, with 78%, then Native Americans with 73%. White and Hispanic residents had the lowest, with 65% and 51%, respectively. The neighborhood near May Nissan Park had a particularly low vaccination rate.
Strategic messaging in Spanish and English paired with recent vaccination clinics — such as the one held at May Nissan Park — are just two examples of how the city helped bring the (one dose) vaccination rate from 77.8% on Aug. 10 to 80.1% as of Tuesday this week.
On its website, the city states it will continue to collaborate with local health care providers and the county and ask community partners to share information. The Independent commends the city’s effort to ensure a better vaccination rate for its residents.
Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare offers walk-ins and appointments, Mondays and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Location: 1133 E. Stanley Blvd., Suite 151, Livermore.
Axis Community Health also provides walk-ins and appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave.