For the Pleasanton Unified School District’s (PUSD) first district-based election, The Independent supports incumbent Justin Brown in Area 5, who is running unopposed and newcomer Urvi Shah in Area 2.

Brown notes that while he is unopposed, he in no way takes the position for granted. He says that the district will be going through a transition over the next year as its offices are moved and school sites are evaluated. The passage or failure of the bond on November’s ballot will dictate what projects are undertaken. He will use his experience serving on the city’s planning commission to help guide the process. His expertise will no doubt serve the district well.