For the Pleasanton Unified School District’s (PUSD) first district-based election, The Independent supports incumbent Justin Brown in Area 5, who is running unopposed and newcomer Urvi Shah in Area 2.
Brown notes that while he is unopposed, he in no way takes the position for granted. He says that the district will be going through a transition over the next year as its offices are moved and school sites are evaluated. The passage or failure of the bond on November’s ballot will dictate what projects are undertaken. He will use his experience serving on the city’s planning commission to help guide the process. His expertise will no doubt serve the district well.
Urvi Shah faces off against Laurie Walker in Area 2. As a mother with two children in the PUSD and an active volunteer in the community and school district, Shah brings a fresh approach to the position. With sincerity, she demonstrates an eagerness to serve the PUSD community, and as a member of the Indian community, she supports diversity. She hopes to bridge the gap between the school board and parents, providing an atmosphere of respect and celebration of cultures. She wants to increase accountability and fiscal responsibility, while maintaining the high quality of the school system in Pleasanton.
PUSD will face some economic and growth challenges over the next few years. Both the experience that Brown brings and the new perspective of Shah will help guide the district into the future.
The Independent urges residents to vote for Justin Brown in Area 5 and Urvi Shah in Area 2 on Nov. 8.