The Independent endorses Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer (District 1) and Ben Barrientos (District 2) for the three seats on the Livermore City Council.
It’s time for significant change and a council that listens to its constituents — one that isn’t swayed by the money and power of big political players in the region.
Previously a sworn officer with the Livermore Police Department, Nop has feet-on-the-street experience working with our community. He believes that we need to continue helping the homeless by creating more affordable housing opportunities. At the same time, he listens to residents who want an enlivening destination park in the center of our downtown. He will seek creative ways to move Eden Housing to a better location with the goal of serving the disadvantaged as well as the broader community.
We respect his approach to mitigating greenhouse gas emissions in the city, along with his stance on creating more living-wage jobs in the area to cut down on commutes that directly feed the climate issues we face.
And his charitable work in the community is also admirable. Every year, he puts on the Mony Nop Turkey Drop, which collects frozen turkeys, gift cards, and cash donations to benefit Tri-Valley Haven for families in need. In addition, he’s a co-founder of the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance.
Nop is willing to roll up his sleeves and serve this city. We need that.
Wahrer, a teacher and educator, has volunteered for the Livermore Heritage Guild and the Internatinal Order of Odd Fellows. She also serves as a trustee for her church. Wahrer advocates for a respectful, transparent and ethical operation of the city. She will work to reduce the noise from flights in and out of the airport.
Barrientos has a career background as an educator. Formerly, he was elected as a school board member. For 12 years, he has been chosen to become the president of the Livermore Lions Club. He sees a lack of affordable housing, parking and overall trust as issues facing Livermore. He will continue advocating for the protection of Garaventa Hills.
Nop, Wahrer and Barrientos led the effort to collect referendum signatures, so that our democratic rights to relocate the Eden project could be protected. They will work to find financial and legal solutions so that Eden Housing can be moved.
We believe these three will bring renewed life to a council that has lost the trust of so many Livermore residents.
In comparison, Nop’s opponent for mayor, John Marchand, has shown questionable integrity. While he has more experience on the council and is very personable, he has a pattern of voting for projects that harm the community.
He was there in 2018, supporting the Eden Housing project that would become a home to teachers and first responders. Now a massive 4-story project, the income eligibility is too low for such local workers. However, Marchand continues to back its development without considering ways to relocate it. He didn’t support the residents’ right to vote on Eden through a referendum. The current council’s actions to block the referendum are an appalling attack on our democracy.
Between accepting donations from developers, construction unions and those with sway at the municipal airport, it’s clear from the decisions that have followed during his previous terms that Marchand listens best to money and power, not to the residents of Livermore. Only after Marchand left office did the airport waitlist policy change to discontinue benefitting one of his significant campaign donors.
He helped pave the way for a multimillion-dollar home development on a beloved outdoor hiking and recreation area: Garaventa Hills. Marchand failed to mention to conservation enthusiasts that Dougherty Valley Settlement Agreement (DVSA) funds existed for the very purpose of preserving open space. Fortunately, the Court of Appeal and the California Supreme Court agreed with the activists who fought for its preservation.
A lack of trust is nurtured by politicians like Marchand. His political alliances — District 1 and 2 candidates Evan Branning and Mel Chiong — support many of the same goals. As a planning commissioner, Branning strongly argued for the Eden plan and voted for it. Mel appears to be in their camp.
The answer is clear: we need to rebuild trust and strengthen our city’s respect for its residents. We urge you to vote for Nop, Wahrer and Barrientos.