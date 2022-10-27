Eric Swalwell

The Independent continues to endorse Representative Eric Swalwell for the 14th Congressional District in his run for re-election. The 14th District includes Livermore, Pleasanton and a portion of Dublin. During his previous five terms, Swalwell has been an ardent supporter of the Tri-Valley and beyond, tenaciously fighting for tighter gun laws, stronger local and regional infrastructure and enhanced support for transit police and cybersecurity.