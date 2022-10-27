The Independent continues to endorse Representative Eric Swalwell for the 14th Congressional District in his run for re-election. The 14th District includes Livermore, Pleasanton and a portion of Dublin. During his previous five terms, Swalwell has been an ardent supporter of the Tri-Valley and beyond, tenaciously fighting for tighter gun laws, stronger local and regional infrastructure and enhanced support for transit police and cybersecurity.
The Dublin resident has been a stalwart advocate of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the California campus of Sandia National Laboratory and continues to push for the connection of BART to the Altamont Corridor Express train in Livermore, as a way to relieve congestion along 580.
During his tenure, Swalwell has served on myriad committees, including the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Intelligence Modernization and Readiness Committee. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed him as an Impeachment Manager for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
He has voted to strengthen the U.S. supply chain and continues to advocate for small business owners. He is a staunch supporter of green energy.
For the second time, challenger Alison Hayden is running against Swalwell. In 2020, Swalwell defeated Hayden for reelection by a margin of 70.9% to 29.1%.
We applaud Swalwell’s recent efforts to drive prison reform at the federal and state prisons in Dublin. He serves with integrity, honesty and passion. We encourage you to vote for Swalwell.
The Independent also endorses Representative Mark DeSaulnier for District 10, which includes parts of Dublin and Contra Costa County under newly drawn boundaries. DeSaulnier was first elected to the 11th Congressional District in 2014, prior to the redistricting.
The longtime Concord resident has served on the Concord City Council, Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors and as a California state senator and assembly member. He currently sits on the House Education and Labor, Oversight and Reform, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Rules committees.
He continues to battle for local issues, such as affordable housing and veterans’ rights, as well as the reduction of gun violence, the preservation of reproductive rights and climate change.
His opponent is Michael Ernest Kerr, a Green Party candidate with little local and no congressional experience.
Vote for DeSaulnier to represent District 11 in the Nov. 8 election.