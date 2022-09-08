Livermore has much to be proud of, especially its schools.
Public School Review rated the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) in the top 20% of the state for both graduation rates and overall testing proficiency. Time and again, this district has received prestigious recognition, including the National Blue Ribbon School Award, Gold Ribbon Award, Distinguished School Award, California Green Ribbon School Award, and California Model Continuation High School Award.
Many people should be thanked for this, but the list includes the school administration and staff, parents, community members and, of course, hardworking students. Part of continuing this legacy of success includes continuing support and making sure our pupils have the means to succeed.
By voting yes on Measure G this November, residents will support the modernization of schools built more than 60 years ago, including upgraded technology for student use and improved career readiness support for kids. This includes training facilities and equipment to prepare students for college and careers in health sciences, engineering, tech and skilled trades. The funds will also go toward improved campus security, which has become a newer concern for parents of the 21st century compared to those who sent their children to school in the ’60s, when LVJUSD first became unified.
Investing in schools pays off. A study by K. Kirabo Jackson, a Northwestern University economist, found that when school districts increased spending on students by 10% during the students’ 12 years in public school, the result was a 7% boost in adult wages. The research further reported that when schools enhanced spending by 12%, graduation rates also increased by several percentage points. Another study published by two Harvard University economists, Nathaniel Hendren and Ben Sprung-Keyser — who quantified the benefits for 101 government programs from time periods starting in the ’60s — found that programs that improved education of enrollees and their families actually made more money for taxpayers when all costs and benefits were factored in. Why? Because when you support a population in its trajectory toward self-sustaining wages, you reduce the need for (taxpayer-funded) government assistance. In sum, better schools create higher wage earners who simultaneously pay higher taxes and require less support from the government.
Among their arguments against Measure G, opponents state in large bold letters that there’s “no senior exemption.” Frankly, there shouldn’t be. The seniors of today once sent their children to schools funded largely by seniors paying taxes 30 to 50 years ago. Even if it’s easy to forget this fact — once nests are empty and bank accounts are full — it’s still prudent to consider the future of our taxpaying workforce. With California cited as a “rapidly aging” state (by 2030, one-quarter of the state will be seniors), everyone should have some vested interest in the education and financial independence of our future generations.