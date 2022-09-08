Livermore has much to be proud of, especially its schools.

Public School Review rated the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) in the top 20% of the state for both graduation rates and overall testing proficiency. Time and again, this district has received prestigious recognition, including the National Blue Ribbon School Award, Gold Ribbon Award, Distinguished School Award, California Green Ribbon School Award, and California Model Continuation High School Award.