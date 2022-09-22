Measure P, South Livermore’s urban growth boundary initiative, will be on the ballot this November, and voters will have to decide whether to approve changes to a portion of the city’s general plan in order to make way for an extension of the city’s sewer service. The purpose of the infrastructure changes is to support long-term economic viability and successful growth of the valley’s wine region. By replacing the area’s tired septic systems with a model that will be able to accommodate an influx of tourists to the area, the region can look ahead to becoming a destination location.
There does not appear to be any opposition to the measure. The city, chamber of commerce and local winegrowers as well as Friends of Livermore, are all in support. Officials have already begun exploring where and how to build it, while studying its possible effects on the environment.
With a proposed $11.5 million price tag, the extension is no small undertaking, but the future of our Wine Country depends on this investment. With nearly 3,000 acres of aging vineyards nearing the end of their life cycles, winegrowers can only justify the cost to replace them if there is sufficient demand from local wineries. If the region is unable to support those wineries with something as basic as sewage service, our beautiful Wine Country could dwindle away. Equally important is that larger wineries can’t be built without an economical way to dispose of their processed wastewater. Without bigger wineries, the vineyards will not be replanted because there won’t be demand for the grapes.
Livermore’s past and future are tied to the vineyards in the southern portion of the city. In order to maintain its history, support local growers and vintners in the area and ultimately draw in the larger wineries, something as seemingly simple as a modern sewer system stands at the forefront of the area’s success.
The Independent heartedly supports Measure P and urges voters to do the same on Nov. 6.