Measure P, South Livermore’s urban growth boundary initiative, will be on the ballot this November, and voters will have to decide whether to approve changes to a portion of the city’s general plan in order to make way for an extension of the city’s sewer service. The purpose of the infrastructure changes is to support long-term economic viability and successful growth of the valley’s wine region. By replacing the area’s tired septic systems with a model that will be able to accommodate an influx of tourists to the area, the region can look ahead to becoming a destination location.

There does not appear to be any opposition to the measure. The city, chamber of commerce and local winegrowers as well as Friends of Livermore, are all in support. Officials have already begun exploring where and how to build it, while studying its possible effects on the environment.