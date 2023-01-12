The Livermore Warming Center is a powerful reminder of the good happening in the Tri-Valley.
Located at the Livermore Veterans Memorial Hall, the warming center is available to homeless adults on nights when temperatures drop below 45 degrees, or when a 20% chance of rain is in the forecast. The center will be made available through April 30 and is operated by the Livermore-based One Nation Dream Makers and the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District, which manages the hall.
Last week, as storms continued to soak the Tri-Valley, visitors to the center were treated to a warm meal of homemade soups, salad and French bread, served up by Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez and Livermore Mayor John Marchand, along with support staff from Supervisor David Haubert’s office.
The gesture was appreciated by one local visitor Rick Davis.
“There’s nothing more tasty and satisfying than warm chicken soup during the wintertime! I think I’ll sleep like a baby tonight,” Davis said.
In Pleasanton, city officials are also offering shelter to those in need through City Serve of the Tri-Valley. The organization provides homeless individuals with temporary housing and food. Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown said the effort will continue not only throughout the rain and windstorms currently inundating the area, but beyond as well. According to the City Serve website, “the care model motivates clients to access services available to them, learn about resources specific to their situation and participate in crafting a sustainable plan that is achievable and fulfilling.”
Despite the typically mild California climate, warming centers and outreach support for local homeless are important, especially when the weather can be less than kind, as experienced in recent weeks. But shelters and resource services also offer more than a respite from the elements: they provide a sense of camaraderie, community and hope. A strong network of solidarity is crucial to the process of overcoming homelessness and tackling related circumstances, such as drug and alcohol abuse or psychological problems.
Efforts by those in the Tri-Valley to ensure the safety of all residents during this time of extreme weather, and throughout the year as well, should be commended. A community functions best when all factions are supported; this guarantees long-term success and fosters generations of empathic, compassionate leaders.