The Livermore Warming Center is a powerful reminder of the good happening in the Tri-Valley.

Located at the Livermore Veterans Memorial Hall, the warming center is available to homeless adults on nights when temperatures drop below 45 degrees, or when a 20% chance of rain is in the forecast. The center will be made available through April 30 and is operated by the Livermore-based One Nation Dream Makers and the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District, which manages the hall.