The Dublin City Council's recent approval of the East Ranch development project's Environmental Impact Report (EIR) is creating a wedge within the community. The Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) and residents have expressed outspoken concern on the wisdom of implementing a 30-year-old outdated EIR.
Opponents of the 165-acre, 573-unit project on Croak Road, which will include 18 moderate-income single-family units and 77 affordable housing residences, say the preexisting EIR fails to address 2022 issues, namely school overcrowding, wildfire risk and drought considerations. Under the California Environmental Quality Act, residential projects may be exempt if they are consistent with a prior specific plan that underwent environmental review.
The council maintains the decision to allow the current EIR — last updated in 2005 — remains lawful and true.
Now the community and the school district are at odds with a council that is seemingly unwilling to explore other options or at the very least undergo a new EIR.
And the obvious question is why?
Is the council's decision based on previous financial agreements with the developer, Trumark Homes, and a desire to move the long-planned project along or a genuine belief that the EIR is solid?
Legally, the City of Dublin has no jurisdiction over the DUSD, and as such does not have to consider the school district in its decisions. But from an ethical and practical standpoint, shouldn't they? Isn't the relationship between a city and its school district one of community? Isn't it incumbent on the city council to be a good neighbor to all its residents, students included? Doesn't it just make sense that one benefits from the other and that a symbiotic relationship is good for everyone?
One would hope that is the case, but so far, it does not appear to be the situation in Dublin. While the project may indeed be a good one and the decision to build the development a benefit in the long term to the entire community, one has to ask what's the rush? What would be the harm in slowing down the process — a process that has been years in the making — in order to reevaluate how best to move forward to incorporate the interests of everyone?
The school district is so frustrated that its officials are exploring legal options as it pertains to the EIR. A reevaluation of the EIR would create some goodwill between the city, the school district and its residents.
Surely that is reason enough for a second look.