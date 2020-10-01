Both Yanira Guzman and Kristie Wang impressed us with their extensive backgrounds in education. We believe they are well-equipped to shore up the gaps in education and bring the families in the LVJUSD through the distance learning phase of the pandemic and beyond. The fact that they’re both parents of students in the district also gives them an intimate understanding of its needs, challenges and strengths.
Guzman’s technology and language backgrounds, along with her participation in the Citizens Oversight Committee for Measure M, show she can not only weather the distance learning storm, but that she has a strong understanding of school district budgets and the needs of the Spanish-speaking community. As she pointed out in her interview, she understands the subtle nuances of cultural differences within her community, and can help to build more inclusivity.
Wang’s impressive degrees in education and public policy are just the starting point. She tirelessly contributed to the school district through her involvement with PTA, youth vaping education campaigns, the Technology Committee, the Citizens Oversight Committee for Measures M and G, the Coalition for Change, among others. We believe she is a force to be reckoned with and will serve the families and students well.