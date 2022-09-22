Another critical component of bolstering the economic viability of Livermore’s Wine Country and local agriculture will be voting in favor of county Measure D modifications, which will allow winegrowers and farmers to establish larger agricultural buildings on their properties.
Twenty-two years ago, Livermore voters passed Measure D to protect agricultural lands and open space from urban sprawl. While the urban growth boundary has not changed thanks to Measure D, the measure also restricted growth for those in the agricultural businesses.
If ultimately approved by voters, wine growers and farmers would be allowed to build agriculture buildings on their properties of up to 2.5% of the square-footage of their parcels. Known as “floor area ratio,” or FAR, the current size allowed is 1%. That means a winery in the South Livermore Valley can build an agricultural structure on a 50-acre vineyard of about 21,780-square-feet, which some wine growers contend is too small for their equipment and detrimental to their businesses. With a 2.5% FAR, the winery could be 54,450-square feet, which is the approximate size of a mid-size winery producing 50,000 cases a year. The winery would still get the 1% FAR for visitor-serving uses such as a tasting room, restaurant, and events.
Additionally, the measure will enable equestrian business owners to erect covered arenas of at least 20,000-square-feet on smaller farms and up to 2.5% of the square footage of a larger parcel. Arenas would be capped at 60,000 square feet even if the parcel size would allow for a larger building.
Supported by county supervisors and grassroots organizations, such as the Friends of Livermore, Measure D modifications – in tandem with the approval of Measure P (detailed in the editorial above) – will ensure that we’re able to cultivate the tourism and demand needed to thrive.
Our future Wine Country and agriculture depend on it. Vote yes on Measure D.