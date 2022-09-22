Another critical component of bolstering the economic viability of Livermore’s Wine Country and local agriculture will be voting in favor of county Measure D modifications, which will allow winegrowers and farmers to establish larger agricultural buildings on their properties.

Twenty-two years ago, Livermore voters passed Measure D to protect agricultural lands and open space from urban sprawl. While the urban growth boundary has not changed thanks to Measure D, the measure also restricted growth for those in the agricultural businesses.