During the next few years, key issues for Zone 7’s Water Agency Board of Directors will involve managing the drought, deciding whether to mandate increased water rationing, and determining whether to continue support for the state’s scaled-down Delta Conveyance project.
The infrastructure project — now one tunnel instead of two — would take massive quantities of water rushing from the Sierra Nevada through the Sacramento River and divert them from their natural flow into the San Francisco Bay-Delta Estuary, so that they can be used by 27 million residents and 750,000 acres of farmland from the Tri-Valley to San Diego.
Supporters believe a single tunnel will keep farm chemicals from entering the Delta water and provide a more reliable pumping schedule when endangered plants and fish species are at risk.
However, many conservationists, tribal leaders, recreational and commercial fishermen, environmental justice advocates, boaters, Delta business owners and elected leaders oppose the project. Opponents say reductions in freshwater flow will increase salt along the San Joaquin and Sacramento rivers, posing danger to fish, vegetation, and soil. In addition, opponents note the project could lead to harmful algae blooms, increase flow of pesticides and natural occurring selenium from agricultural areas through the San Joaquin River, and stir up methyl mercury in sediment, all of which can harm fish.
Restore the Delta — an advocate of the Delta’s estuary and lower income cities in eastern Contra Costa County that would be locally impacted by the project — noted that the reduction to a single tunnel would move the project east into these environmental justice communities, a term referring to communities most impacted by environmental harm. A May 24 petition filed by a coalition of California Native American tribes and Delta-based environmental justice organizations called on the California State Water Resources Board to update and enforce its Bay-Delta Plan to ensure the participation of tribes and other impacted communities. The petition addressed the state’s racist past, which connects to current water rights practices.
“The threats to tribal species, tribal and public trust resources, and public health are rooted in a continuation of California’s discriminatory water management history, from how water rights were established through the taking of tribal lands and the exclusion of communities of color from Delta access and decision-making,” the petition stated.
About 70% of the Tri-Valley’s water supply comes through the Delta under a contract between Zone 7 and the California Department of Water Resources.
Seven people serve on the Zone 7 board. Four seats are on the June 7 ballot with five candidates to choose from. Voters pick their top four.
Two of the three board members seeking another term — Dennis Gambs and Sarah Palmer — have joined in the majority’s two 5-2 votes to authorize Zone 7’s 2.2% share to fund the massive project’s $340 million planning costs, including $2.8 million for 2021-2022, and another $4.75 million through 2024 in April. With construction included, the project is expected to cost about $16 billion and take until 2034 to build. Zone 7’s share over the life of the project would be about $350 million.
Board member Olivia Sanwong, who is also up for reelection, has twice voted against the funding.
With Michelle Smith McDonald’s choosing not to run again, a fourth seat is open. Two candidates have joined the race: Dawn Benson, who works with East Bay Municipal Utility District in Oakland, and is an active Dublin resident, serving on the Dublin San Ramon Services District Board and the Dublin Planning Commission.
The fifth candidate, Todd Shinohara, is a pharmacist who does not have a campaign website and did not respond to an interview request.
The Delta Conveyance is a major issue for Zone 7 board members to address in the coming years.
Zone 7 serves as the Tri-Valley region’s water wholesaler, working with retailers in Livermore, Pleasanton, the Dublin San Ramon Services District and California Water Supply to deliver water and flood protection services to the East County.
Zone 7 directors manage 37 miles of flood channels to protect 425 square miles and provide infrastructure for clean water. The board has the power to finance, construct and operate systems to transport, store, treat and distribute water.
Last year, for example, the board approved spending $2 million to design a facility to treat potential human health threats in Cope Lake’s water should chemicals accumulate above legally acceptable levels. Last September, the board declared a Drought Emergency and Stage 2 Water Shortage Emergency. This declaration included mandatory 15% water conservation from all Tri-Valley water service providers.
Zone 7 also delivers untreated water directly to agricultural businesses to irrigate 3,500 acres, primarily South Livermore Valley vineyards.
Gambs, a civil engineer and former water supply and flood control manager at Zone 7 for 34 years, has served on the board since 2018. A Livermore resident, he advocates creating additional storage to capture stormwater and to offset snowpack storage lost because of global warming. He promotes safe water that tastes good, water and flood control projects that are cost-effective, and transparency with the public.
On the Delta Conveyance, he said his votes for funding enabled Zone 7 to participate in the planning process for the project to be finalized by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR). The board will vote again in 2024 on whether to participate in the project and will assess studies and public comments before making any decisions, Gambs said.
“(One) objective of the project is to provide operational flexibility to improve aquatic conditions and manage risks of additional future constraints,” said Gambs. “In any case, Zone 7 will be able to review the planning studies and assess public comments before making any final decision on participation in the Delta Conveyance project.”
Livermore resident Sarah Palmer, a retired science teacher with a degree in biochemistry who has served since 2006, says her experience as the board’s vice president and president matters. “With climate change and decreasing water resources, it is important to develop a diversified portfolio of water resources and updated infrastructure,” she said.
Palmer, who chaired the Delta Stakeholders Engagement Committee, helped oversee input that resulted in several changes to the project to minimize the impact on wildlife and local communities.
“Ideally, we wouldn't need a system like (Delta Conveyance), but our infrastructure needs major upgrades. The levee system in the Delta is fragile and vulnerable to seismic activity, flooding, and sea level rise. The Banks and Jones pumping plants are aging and the intakes will be in brackish or salty water sooner than we think,” Palmer said.
Palmer said multiple projects will be needed to meet water needs in the coming decades.
Pleasanton resident Olivia Sanwong, a global market research analyst elected in 2018, said she offers “real-world knowledge that is critical when evaluating construction projects and water quality testing processes.” She said she came through for voters when she voted against raising rates.
In a published report earlier this month, Sanwong said she could not support the Delta Conveyance project because she needed to see environmental studies of its impact. The draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) is expected to be released for public review and comment in mid-2022, according to the California Department of Water Resources website. However, the final EIR is not expected for another year.
"I look at the Delta ecosystem and I think it's such an important environment. For me personally, I really think a lot about humans controlling nature and unintended consequences, and it's really tough for me to support this without seeing the EIR,” she said.
In an email to The Independent, Sanwong expanded on this point, referring to the Chicago Electric Dispersal Barrier, which exposed the Great Lakes basin to an invasive fish species.
“The Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta is one of our most unique natural resources,” she said. “In my analysis of the (Delta Conveyance project), I believe we have too many unknown variables involved in the project, and this is why I am cautious.”
She raised the point that since the Delta Conveyance project is dependent on the current watershed system from the Sierra snowpack, it won’t add additional water to our supply, and it does not include additional water storage. She strongly encouraged voters to view a film created by local high school and college students called “Hometown Water: Lifeline of Pleasanton.” The film explores the city’s reliance on imported water from the SWP and the water infrastructure throughout the state. It can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/Indy_Lifeline.
Electing Benson would give Dublin a board representative, now that McDonald has decided to move on. Benson says her “collaboration and forward thinking for a safe and reliable water supply to meet the Tri-Valley's needs is very important.” Her stance on the Delta Conveyance was unknown. She did not respond to an inquiry.
Based on information available now, we believe that it’s unclear whether the Delta will be harmed by a tunnel project. We think that more needs to be done to require agricultural uses in Southern California to become more efficient and reduce their water usage. More water storage areas should also be studied.
Our strongest endorsement goes to Sanwong, who has withheld her support of the Delta Conveyance until she can learn what best protects our environment. And one valuable element the EIR will consider is a no-tunnel option, which could result in less spending and less harm to the environment, while mitigating the impact on local communities.
We additionally endorse Gambs, Palmer and Benson, but encourage them to carefully consider the alternatives to the Delta Conveyance, rather than rubber stamp it.
The Independent does not view Todd Shinohara as an option, as he has not presented himself as a serious candidate.
In coming years, we think Zone 7 should pursue new solutions to water supply problems rather than sharing in the costs for the multi-billion dollar Delta Conveyance.
Those elected to the Zone 7 board will make extremely important decisions for California’s future.