Kathie Kasper, former president and CEO of UNCLE Credit Union passed away on Oct. 29, 2020.
Kathie was a leader in the credit union movement and UNCLE Credit Union for over 24 years, from 1976 to 2000. She began her tenure at UNCLE Credit Union as a teller in 1976 and proudly served the community and UNCLE Credit Union as president and CEO until 2000.
When she started,
UNCLE had $1 million in assets and as CEO she led the growth to over $100 million in 1997. That growth continued to over $134 million in assets when she left UNCLE in 2000. Her peers, employees, and members attributed her success to her commitment to the credit union movement. Her visionary leadership included spearheading the construction of a new corporate headquarters which is still being used today.
“Kathie truly focused on serving the needs of the members and the community. Her positive impact is still being felt at UNCLE,” said Harold Roundtree, president and CEO at UNCLE Credit Union, in a statement. “Her family should be proud, as we all are here at UNCLE, of her lasting legacy and commitment to the credit union movement.”