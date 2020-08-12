Dublin is now circulating a “negative declaration” to the city’s proposed update to its Climate Action Plan for public comment.
A “negative declaration” is a determination that a plan or proposal would not have a significant impact on the environment.
Comments on the negative declaration, which is for viewing at https://bit.ly/INDY_Negative-Declaration, will be accepted until 5 p.m., Monday Aug. 24. The updated "Climate Action Plan 2030 and Beyond" is also available on the City of Dublin website.