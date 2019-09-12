The City of Dublin and StopWaste invite residents to a free home energy workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Dublin Library. Attendees will learn about energy efficiency rebate programs and how to zero out their energy bill. Offering information will be East Bay Community Energy, Home Energy Score, Home + Rebates, and SunShares, and guests can learn which local contractors participate in government rebate programs. A light dinner will be provided, and one lucky attendee will receive a free portable induction cooktop.