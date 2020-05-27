The Go Green Initiative in Pleasanton has selected 38 students for its fourth annual summer “e-Internships” to learn about local water issues and infrastructure.
The students will participate in online research, data analysis, and collaboration with water industry experts, exploring past, present, and future Pleasanton water issues. They will also explore careers in the water industry and hone 21st century workplace skills.
The Go Green Initiative is a global environmental program that helps train teachers and volunteers in schools to conserve natural resources. The summer program is a paid internship geared towards high school and college-level students.
Ninety students applied for this year’s internship program, almost half from Amador Valley High School and a quarter from Foothill High School. The rest were local university-level students.
Selected for the program were:
Amador Valley
Ronak Datta, Amelia Flores, Aryan Jain, Keerthi Kalyaan, Aditi Karthik, Trisha Khattar, Sahana Kumar, Milana Mees, Aruna Nannapaneni, Sanika Newadkar, Shuchi Parikh, Hiya Shah, Julia Smith, Sujana Sridhar, Arvind Swamynathan, Meera Swamynathan, Collin Wang, Amy Wang, Luana Yeung, and Cassy Ying.
Foothill
Oonagh Connolly, Apoorva Hooda, Anthony Mitine, Shreya Paul, Afreen Shameem, Nora Stringa, Nikki Trueblood, and Elyse Wohlenberg.
College students
Claire Armstrong and Andy Li from the University of California, Davis; Meg Beymer and Kate Inman from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo; Allison Lee and Bryan Luo from the University of California, Los Angeles; Jessica Stubbs and Divya Vilekar from the University of California, Berkeley; Abhinav Prasanna from the University of California, Merced; and Anisha Sheth from Emory University.
Fundraising for the internship program is ongoing. The Go Green Initiative reported it currently has funding for 13 paid interns, but hopes to raise enough for the remaining 25 interns. To donate, go to www.paypal.me/gogreeninitiative.